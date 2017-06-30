Wea re No. 1! Miami-Dade drivers pay most for car insurance
Interstate 95 moments like this are why Miami-Dade drivers pay the highest premiums in the state, according to a recent examination of car insurance rates. Interstate 95 moments like this are why Miami-Dade drivers pay the highest premiums in the state, according to a recent examination of car insurance rates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: 3M MIAMI WINDOW TINTING - CAR- RESIDENT...
|14 hr
|Manuel Martinez
|1
|Adam The Macho Lifeguard to Play Dick "Kneel" A...
|23 hr
|Wheelchair Wave R...
|1
|Attn Birth parents -Sign up with ny state to gi...
|Wed
|joan
|1
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Star as Dick 'Pimp"...
|Wed
|Wheelchair Wave R...
|1
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Star as Mister Fist...
|Wed
|Wheelchair Wave R...
|1
|Message For Hell's Angel's Miami Chap. / Florid... (Jun '12)
|Jul 4
|Bad2theTbone
|98
|Gay skype
|Jul 3
|Erik
|3
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC