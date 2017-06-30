Two women vie for votes to replace disgraced former Sen. Frank Artiles
Perennially outnumbered by Republicans in Tallahassee, Florida Democrats have a chance to win back a competitive Miami state Senate seat in September. But first, Kendall-area voters will have to pick between two political veterans running in the Senate District 40 primary: former state Rep. Ana Rivas Logan and businesswoman Annette Taddeo .
