Pan-American Food Hall to Open in Wynwood, Along With Seven Others Across Dade County

13 hrs ago

In the last year, plans for seven food hall concepts, spanning from Aventura to Little Haiti and Brickell, were unveiled. Now, add one more: The Wynwood Food Hall, which will open on Fifth Avenue and 24th Street sometime in winter 2019.

