Miami's The Bookstore in the Grove begins new chapter with new owner
The Bookstore in the Grove has a new owner, Amanda De Seta, a Coconut Grove-based real estate developer. The store is expected to reopen July 7. The Bookstore in the Grove has a new owner, Amanda De Seta, a Coconut Grove-based real estate developer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adam The Macho Lifeguard to Play Dick "Kneel" A...
|8 hr
|Wheelchair Wave R...
|1
|Attn Birth parents -Sign up with ny state to gi...
|17 hr
|joan
|1
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Star as Dick 'Pimp"...
|17 hr
|Wheelchair Wave R...
|1
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Star as Mister Fist...
|Wed
|Wheelchair Wave R...
|1
|Message For Hell's Angel's Miami Chap. / Florid... (Jun '12)
|Tue
|Bad2theTbone
|98
|Gay skype
|Jul 3
|Erik
|3
|Ana Navaro
|Jul 3
|Earl bibs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC