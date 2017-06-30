Miami Senate race a hard-edged referendum on Donald Trump
The Republican primary for a Miami state Senate seat - the first local partisan election since last November - has become a referendum on President Donald Trump. Two self-described Trump loyalists - a former state senator with a taste for Twitter tussles and an attorney who loathes regulation - have channeled Trump in a hard-edged race against a rival who appears to be their polar opposite: A state representative beloved by Tallahassee Republicans with serious financial backing and a more complicated, and more personal, relationship to the president.
