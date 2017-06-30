Miami Senate race a hard-edged refere...

Miami Senate race a hard-edged referendum on Donald Trump

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

The Republican primary for a Miami state Senate seat - the first local partisan election since last November - has become a referendum on President Donald Trump. Two self-described Trump loyalists - a former state senator with a taste for Twitter tussles and an attorney who loathes regulation - have channeled Trump in a hard-edged race against a rival who appears to be their polar opposite: A state representative beloved by Tallahassee Republicans with serious financial backing and a more complicated, and more personal, relationship to the president.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Star as Mister Fist... 8 hr Wheelchair Wave R... 1
Message For Hell's Angel's Miami Chap. / Florid... (Jun '12) 17 hr Bad2theTbone 98
Gay skype Mon Erik 3
Ana Navaro Mon Earl bibs 1
Mass murder (Dec '10) Jul 2 Just the beginning 85
Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Star as Dick Turbul... Jul 2 Wheelchair Wave R... 1
YES for Statehood for Puerto Rico! Jul 1 Ken 7
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,408 • Total comments across all topics: 282,253,312

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC