Miami Hurricanes may have found a new fullback in Mike Smith
After "making a jump" in his play at linebacker, one Hurricane is jumping to the other side of the ball. Redshirt junior Mike Smith , a reserve linebacker, will get a shot to play fullback this fall, a UM spokesperson confirmed Monday.
