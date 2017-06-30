Miami-Dade creates King Carter Street in honor of 6-year-old shooting victim
King Carter will have his name on the street outside the apartment complex where the 6-year-old was fatally shot in a slaying that came to symbolize Miami-Dade's relentless gun violence in some of its poorest neighborhoods. When asked about the street, Santonio Carter jumps back to a different role that stretch of road played in his son's brief life.
