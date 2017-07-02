Miami City Ballet Presents George Balanchine's the Nutcracker
Miami City Ballet's new redesign of the magical George Balanchine's The Nutcracker will feature enchanting new costumes and sets by the designer-artist power couple Isabel and Ruben Toledo, Balanchine's glorious choreography and Tchaikovsky's beloved score. The production, co-commissioned by The Music Center in Los Angeles, will run at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami from December 15 - 24, 2017.
