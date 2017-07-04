Marcelo Giusto: Consul General leads Argentina's promotion center too
Diplomat Marcelo MartA n Giusto took office in Miami as Consul General of the Consulate General of Argentina and director of the Center for the Promotion of Argentina just over two years ago. His interest in diplomacy, however, was sparked at a young age as a result of an Italian movie, of all things.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami Today.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Star as Mister Fist...
|6 hr
|Wheelchair Wave R...
|1
|Message For Hell's Angel's Miami Chap. / Florid... (Jun '12)
|15 hr
|Bad2theTbone
|98
|Gay skype
|Mon
|Erik
|3
|Ana Navaro
|Mon
|Earl bibs
|1
|Mass murder (Dec '10)
|Jul 2
|Just the beginning
|85
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Star as Dick Turbul...
|Jul 2
|Wheelchair Wave R...
|1
|YES for Statehood for Puerto Rico!
|Jul 1
|Ken
|7
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC