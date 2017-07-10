Manuel Artime Theater
When the major venues are a little too overwhelming, you can turn to the charms of intimate Manuel Artime Theater. With a sloping floor that makes for great views, this 839-seat spot lends its stage to dance, theater, opera and symphonic performances.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Miami-Dade to Vote on a Conversion Therapy Ban ...
|1 hr
|Earl
|3
|MIAMI-DADE Sex Offender Shuffle !
|11 hr
|Bat
|4
|Mass murder (Dec '10)
|Mon
|HMS
|86
|Gay guy skype? (May '16)
|Mon
|californiaboiii
|4
|Adam The Macho Lifeguard to Play Mister Planter...
|Jul 8
|Wheelchair Wave R...
|1
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16)
|Jul 8
|coco4u
|40
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Play Ben-Hur-Shey H...
|Jul 8
|Wheelchair Wave R...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC