Inside the Miami Purple Drank Ring That Allegedly Supplied Lil Wayne and Chris Brown
High above a leafy Westchester neighborhood, a helicopter full of federal agents zeroes in on a gated house with a red-tiled roof. On the ground, a Homeland Security SWAT team surrounds the ranch-style home on a dead-end street off the Palmetto Expressway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Message For Hell's Angel's Miami Chap. / Florid... (Jun '12)
|6 hr
|Bad2theTbone
|98
|Gay skype
|Mon
|Erik
|3
|Ana Navaro
|Mon
|Earl bibs
|1
|Mass murder (Dec '10)
|Jul 2
|Just the beginning
|85
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Star as Dick Turbul...
|Jul 2
|Wheelchair Wave R...
|1
|YES for Statehood for Puerto Rico!
|Jul 1
|Ken
|7
|New South Florida 100% free Social network
|Jun 29
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC