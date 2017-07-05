Florida man dons riot gear to remove ...

Florida man dons riot gear to remove iguana from toilet

A Florida man who discovered a large iguana in his toilet donned a gas mask, bulletproof vest and ski gloves to remove the lizard from the commode. David Adams posted a series of photos to Facebook documenting the process of removing the iguana that he discovered in his toilet after apparently sliding down a plumbing vent from the roof of his Miami home.

