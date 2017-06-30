Exile Books Opens Little Haiti Storefront

Joining a wave of migration to Little Haiti - one that includes Emerson Dorsch Gallery, Mindy Solomon Gallery, Nina Johnson Gallery, and many others - Exile Books is set to open a new storefront in the heart of the neighborhood. After three years in a small Wynwood studio, the small publisher is spreading its wings with a location that incorporates offices, work spaces, and a small storefront for its collection of artist's books, zines, and other print projects.

