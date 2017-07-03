Dozens Of Immigrants Take Part In Lif...

Dozens Of Immigrants Take Part In Life-Changing Ceremony In Hialeah

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

CBS4 CBS4 is now on CBSMiami.com. It's the same great news, weather, and investigations you found on cbs4.com, but we've added a whole new range of great items and features to help you get more out [] My TV 33 My TV33 is on CBSMiami.comIt's the same great news, weather, and investigations you found on cbs4.com, but we've added a whole new range of great items and features to help you get more out of [] WQAM Miami's Sports Radio 560 WQAM is South Florida's original sports station.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Message For Hell's Angel's Miami Chap. / Florid... (Jun '12) 2 hr Bad2theTbone 98
Gay skype Mon Erik 3
Ana Navaro Mon Earl bibs 1
Mass murder (Dec '10) Jul 2 Just the beginning 85
Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Star as Dick Turbul... Jul 2 Wheelchair Wave R... 1
YES for Statehood for Puerto Rico! Jul 1 Ken 7
New South Florida 100% free Social network Jun 29 Anonymous 2
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Pakistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. China
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,790 • Total comments across all topics: 282,238,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC