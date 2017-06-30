Don't Shoot Your Gun Into the Air to ...

Don't Shoot Your Gun Into the Air to Celebrate Fourth of July, Idiots

We've been doing this for 20 straight years, Miami - you'd think by now we'd have gotten it into our heads that shooting a gun up into the air to celebrate big holidays is a very poor life choice. But apparently this is still a big enough problem that Miami-Dade officials have to gather in a park with big posters of Pitbull to reinforce the message.

