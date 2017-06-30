Don't Shoot Your Gun Into the Air to Celebrate Fourth of July, Idiots
We've been doing this for 20 straight years, Miami - you'd think by now we'd have gotten it into our heads that shooting a gun up into the air to celebrate big holidays is a very poor life choice. But apparently this is still a big enough problem that Miami-Dade officials have to gather in a park with big posters of Pitbull to reinforce the message.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay skype
|9 hr
|Erik
|3
|Ana Navaro
|16 hr
|Earl bibs
|1
|Mass murder (Dec '10)
|Sun
|Just the beginning
|85
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Star as Dick Turbul...
|Sun
|Wheelchair Wave R...
|1
|YES for Statehood for Puerto Rico!
|Jul 1
|Ken
|7
|New South Florida 100% free Social network
|Jun 29
|Anonymous
|2
|Street Prostitution in Miami (Dec '13)
|Jun 29
|Justicia
|93
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC