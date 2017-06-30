Couple flees Cuba to avoid prosecutio...

Couple flees Cuba to avoid prosecution from web of corruption

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Like hundreds of Cuban migrants, this couple got stranded in Panama, but they still hope to eventually reach the United States. Dozens of undocumented Cuban migrants are living in the shadows in Panama City and doing work without authorization pending "a miracle."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mass murder (Dec '10) 1 hr AmplitudeMaximus 83
Gay skype 4 hr Richie_lee200 1
YES for Statehood for Puerto Rico! 8 hr Ken 7
New South Florida 100% free Social network Thu LilHavanaFinest 2
Street Prostitution in Miami (Dec '13) Thu Justicia 93
Adam the Macho Lifeguard Headed to Red Rocks to... Thu ADAM THE MACHO LI... 4
What is up with Lynn Martinez's face? (Jan '15) Thu Ken 16
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tornado
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,853 • Total comments across all topics: 282,162,435

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC