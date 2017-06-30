Body of paddle boarder found after hours-long search off Key Biscayne
The body of a missing paddle boarder was found late Sunday after he had gone missing hours earlier in the waters off Hobie Beach. The man, a tourist in his 20s, had rented the board from a nearby stand and went out into the water without a life vest, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS4 .
