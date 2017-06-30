a oeEl Machinea claims Miami hot dog-...

a oeEl Machinea claims Miami hot dog-eating crown

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Ninth annual Cocowalk Hot Dog eating contest, eight contestants had ten minutes to eat as many hot dogs as possible. Victor Aldrich won by eating ten hot dogs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Star as Mister Fist... 3 hr Wheelchair Wave R... 1
Message For Hell's Angel's Miami Chap. / Florid... (Jun '12) 12 hr Bad2theTbone 98
Gay skype Mon Erik 3
Ana Navaro Mon Earl bibs 1
Mass murder (Dec '10) Jul 2 Just the beginning 85
Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Star as Dick Turbul... Jul 2 Wheelchair Wave R... 1
YES for Statehood for Puerto Rico! Jul 1 Ken 7
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,990 • Total comments across all topics: 282,248,771

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC