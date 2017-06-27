YesJulz and Billy Corben Have the Keys to DJ Khaled's Impact 17

DJ Khaled's Impact 17 , a long-awaited and somewhat puzzling combination of live concert, business conference, and motivational speakers' convention, has had music fans speculating about what, exactly, will go down at this thing. The schedule and speakers are locked in, with a lineup that includes luminaries from the worlds of art, music, fashion, and technology, who'll perform, display their work, and give TED Talk-esque speeches from the Watsco stage throughout the all-day affair.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.