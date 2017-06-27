YesJulz and Billy Corben Have the Keys to DJ Khaled's Impact 17
DJ Khaled's Impact 17 , a long-awaited and somewhat puzzling combination of live concert, business conference, and motivational speakers' convention, has had music fans speculating about what, exactly, will go down at this thing. The schedule and speakers are locked in, with a lineup that includes luminaries from the worlds of art, music, fashion, and technology, who'll perform, display their work, and give TED Talk-esque speeches from the Watsco stage throughout the all-day affair.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Skype (May '16)
|3 hr
|chat
|35
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Play Claude Bawls i...
|3 hr
|Wheel Chair Wave ...
|1
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Play General Hugh C...
|11 hr
|Guillermo Grande
|2
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Play Dick Petroleu...
|Mon
|Wheelchair Wave R...
|1
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Star is Cock Robin ...
|Jun 25
|Weelchair Wave Ri...
|1
|Just Returned From MACHOchusetts
|Jun 22
|The Ol 1-2
|2
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16)
|Jun 22
|Keyvon
|39
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC