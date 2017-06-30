Woman shot to death in possible domes...

Woman shot to death in possible domestic violence incident, police say

21 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

A 21-year-old woman was shot and killed early Friday morning in Miami in what Miami police think might be domestic violence, authorities said. Officers responded to reports of a woman shot shortly before 7:30 a.m. at 93 NW 38th St., police spokesman Christopher Bess said.

