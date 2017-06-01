With population growth, Haitian community in South Florida sees more political clout
As the Haitian-American population has grown to more than 300,000 in South Florida, so too has its political influence. People with Haitian ancestry now hold office in Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MIAMI-DADE Sex Offender Shuffle !
|21 hr
|Moron Watch Inter...
|2
|Child care
|Wed
|Ghetto for life
|2
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard: Seeing More Holes Th...
|Tue
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|5
|JULIAN ASSANGE Dating PAMELA ANDERSON !
|May 30
|KY Jelly-Man - KY
|4
|TRUMP GIRL SPILLS ALL on TRUMP
|May 30
|Miss Piggy
|6
|TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING !
|May 30
|TRUMP DENIALs
|25
|Gay Skype (May '16)
|May 29
|Thickum
|4
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC