What make some readers reflexively distrust Trump? His money.

President Trump shows the policy changes he is making toward Cuba during an appearance in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami on June 16. President Trump shows the policy changes he is making toward Cuba during an appearance in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami on June 16. President Trump cited Cuba's poor human rights record as his primary reason for tightening the restrictions on travel and business dealings with that island nation that were loosened by his predecessor. In letters to the editor this week, several readers doubted Trump's sincerity, noting that the president tolerates abuses by other leaders.

