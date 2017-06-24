What make some readers reflexively distrust Trump? His money.
President Trump shows the policy changes he is making toward Cuba during an appearance in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami on June 16. President Trump shows the policy changes he is making toward Cuba during an appearance in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami on June 16. President Trump cited Cuba's poor human rights record as his primary reason for tightening the restrictions on travel and business dealings with that island nation that were loosened by his predecessor. In letters to the editor this week, several readers doubted Trump's sincerity, noting that the president tolerates abuses by other leaders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Vida Dental Coral Gables
|Thu
|Jhonny
|2
|Just Returned From MACHOchusetts
|Thu
|The Ol 1-2
|2
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16)
|Thu
|Keyvon
|39
|Street Prostitution in Miami (Dec '13)
|Thu
|NBA samuel
|92
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Star is "12 Inches ...
|Thu
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|4
|Gay Skype (May '16)
|Jun 21
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|21
|YES for Statehood for Puerto Rico!
|Jun 21
|Porto Pobre
|5
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC