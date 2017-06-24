What make some readers reflexively di...

What make some readers reflexively distrust Trump? His money.

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

President Trump shows the policy changes he is making toward Cuba during an appearance in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami on June 16. President Trump shows the policy changes he is making toward Cuba during an appearance in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami on June 16. President Trump cited Cuba's poor human rights record as his primary reason for tightening the restrictions on travel and business dealings with that island nation that were loosened by his predecessor. In letters to the editor this week, several readers doubted Trump's sincerity, noting that the president tolerates abuses by other leaders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Vida Dental Coral Gables Thu Jhonny 2
Just Returned From MACHOchusetts Thu The Ol 1-2 2
Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16) Thu Keyvon 39
Street Prostitution in Miami (Dec '13) Thu NBA samuel 92
Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Star is "12 Inches ... Thu ADAM THE MACHO LI... 4
Gay Skype (May '16) Jun 21 ADAM THE MACHO LI... 21
YES for Statehood for Puerto Rico! Jun 21 Porto Pobre 5
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,855 • Total comments across all topics: 281,988,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC