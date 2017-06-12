Video: Snapchat Surgeon Dr. Michael Salzhauer Interrupts Town Meeting to Declare Himself King
Dr. Michael Salzhauer is many things - famous plastic surgeon, prolific Snapchatter, shameless self-promoter - but subtle isn't one of them. So when Bay Harbor Islands cited his medical office for a code violation, he showed up to a council meeting dressed in a robe and crown and declared independence from the tiny town.
