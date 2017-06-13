US arrests former president of Panama in Coral Gables
U.S. authorities arrested former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli Monday in South Florida on an extradition warrant from his country, where he is accused of political espionage and corruption. U.S. Marshals Service spokesman Manny Puri says Martinelli was in custody at a federal detention center in Miami.
