University of Miami hires Harvard's Quelch as business school dean

The University of Miami named John Quelch as dean of its School of Business Administration and vice provost for executive education, effective July 1. Quelch is currently the Charles Edward Wilson professor at Harvard Business School and a professor in the Department of Health and Policy Management at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public ... (more)

