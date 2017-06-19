Uncertainty whittles away hope for Cu...

Uncertainty whittles away hope for Cuban migrants

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

At an encampment in the the middle of nowhere, 124 Cuban migrants stranded in Panama await a decision on their fate President Donald Trump visited the Manuel Artime Theater in Miami on June 16, 2017 to announce changes to the U.S.'s policy toward Cuba. Sen. Marco Rubio, Gov. Rick Scott, and Vice President Mike Pence all spoke before Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Just Returned From MACHOchusetts Thu The Ol 1-2 2
Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16) Thu Keyvon 39
Street Prostitution in Miami (Dec '13) Thu NBA samuel 92
Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Star is "12 Inches ... Thu ADAM THE MACHO LI... 4
Gay Skype (May '16) Wed ADAM THE MACHO LI... 21
YES for Statehood for Puerto Rico! Wed Porto Pobre 5
News Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru... Jun 20 Det Mel Bernstein... 5
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,853 • Total comments across all topics: 281,968,548

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC