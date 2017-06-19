Trump's More Restrictive Cuba Policy: Specifics to Come
On June 16, 2017 during a speech in Miami, President Trump announced changes to US sanctions targeting Cuba. The speech announced two substantial changes to the previous administration's Cuban sanctions regime: first, the new policy will restrict business transactions with any entity affiliated with the Cuban military and second, the new policy will restrict people-to-people travel to Cuba.
