Trump to change Cuba policy by limiting travel and business transactions New restrictions on travel to Cuba and business transactions to be announced Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://usat.ly/2trYM3N Trump may announce his new Cuba policy as soon as this coming Friday, rolling back Obama-era regulations that allowed travel and trade after decades of frosty communication between the two countries. Video provided by TheStreet WASHINGTON - Reversing yet another policy move by Barack Obama, President Trump plans to re-institute restrictions on travel to Cuba and U.S. business dealings with entities tied to the Cuban military and intelligence services, officials said Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fort Lee Suburbanite.