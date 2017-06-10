Trump to announce new Cuba policy in Miami next Friday
The date and location have been set: Friday, June 16th in Miami. President Trump will finally announce his new Cuba policy to replace the failed and utterly disastrous policy put in place by his predecessor of unilateral concessions and surrender to the apartheid Castro dictatorship.
