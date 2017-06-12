Traffic Management Center: Fighting M...

Traffic Management Center: Fighting Miami-Dade's traffic war

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Miami-Dade plans to install "adaptive" traffic lights along 10 of the busiest roads in the county in hopes of easing gridlock through better choreographed signals. President Donald Trump visited the Manuel Artime Theater in Miami on June 16, 2017 to announce changes to the U.S.'s policy toward Cuba.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay Skype (May '16) 12 hr Sooohorny 15
2,700 Rescues Parade June 2011 (Jun '11) 17 hr IVC 237
PROOF OBAMA IS THE ANTI-CHRIST, Mabus is his na... (Feb '08) 17 hr IVC 1,586
EXPOSING Ignatiy Vishnevetsky 17 hr Ignatiy Vishnevet... 1
Andre 19 hr luzma 1
News Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru... Fri Trump is a joke 4
News Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi... Fri Bay of Pig Latin 10
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,194 • Total comments across all topics: 281,829,111

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC