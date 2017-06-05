Top Miami civil lawyer Ervin Gonzalez found dead at his home
Ervin Gonzalez, a top Miami class-action civil lawyer and former president of the Dade County Bar Association, was found dead inside his Coral Gables home on Thursday night, police said. His death is being investigated as a suicide, although no cause or manner of death has been ruled on pending an autopsy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Skype (May '16)
|2 hr
|treeface41
|6
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|14 hr
|OCD Trump
|1
|Condo rules that ban pickups are constitutional... (Sep '07)
|Jun 6
|Decade Old Thread
|64
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard: Seeing More Holes Th...
|Jun 5
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|6
|PROOF OBAMA IS THE ANTI-CHRIST, Mabus is his na... (Feb '08)
|Jun 3
|SEEKTRUTH
|1,584
|MIAMI-DADE Sex Offender Shuffle !
|Jun 1
|Moron Watch Inter...
|2
|Child care
|May 31
|Ghetto for life
|2
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC