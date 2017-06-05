Top Miami civil lawyer Ervin Gonzalez...

Top Miami civil lawyer Ervin Gonzalez found dead at his home

14 hrs ago

Ervin Gonzalez, a top Miami class-action civil lawyer and former president of the Dade County Bar Association, was found dead inside his Coral Gables home on Thursday night, police said. His death is being investigated as a suicide, although no cause or manner of death has been ruled on pending an autopsy.

