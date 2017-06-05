Thief makes off with $10,000 from Burger King
A man left a Burger King with a safe fixed his way - filled with $10,000 cash - after an overnight Monday theft, Miami police said. Burger King employees arriving Monday morning to open the restaurant at 4141 W. Flagler St. found an open back door and a missing safe.
