Thief makes off with $10,000 from Bur...

Thief makes off with $10,000 from Burger King

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

A man left a Burger King with a safe fixed his way - filled with $10,000 cash - after an overnight Monday theft, Miami police said. Burger King employees arriving Monday morning to open the restaurant at 4141 W. Flagler St. found an open back door and a missing safe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay Skype (May '16) 19 hr Marcossreyess516 5
Adam the Macho Lifeguard: Seeing More Holes Th... Mon ADAM THE MACHO LI... 6
PROOF OBAMA IS THE ANTI-CHRIST, Mabus is his na... (Feb '08) Sat SEEKTRUTH 1,584
MIAMI-DADE Sex Offender Shuffle ! Jun 1 Moron Watch Inter... 2
Child care May 31 Ghetto for life 2
JULIAN ASSANGE Dating PAMELA ANDERSON ! May 30 KY Jelly-Man - KY 4
TRUMP GIRL SPILLS ALL on TRUMP May 30 Miss Piggy 6
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,832 • Total comments across all topics: 281,553,351

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC