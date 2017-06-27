The Ten Best Places to Watch Fourth o...

The Ten Best Places to Watch Fourth of July 2017 Fireworks in Miami for Free

Deck yourself out in a flashy red, white, and blue outfit, and make your way to a free Independence Day party and fireworks display. Have your pick of prime vantage points, from waterfront fireworks at Black Point Marina in Cutler Bay to Hialeah's laser light show at Ted Hendricks Stadium and Bayfront's annual America's Birthday Bash.

