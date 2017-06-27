The Ten Best Places to Watch Fourth of July 2017 Fireworks in Miami for Free
Deck yourself out in a flashy red, white, and blue outfit, and make your way to a free Independence Day party and fireworks display. Have your pick of prime vantage points, from waterfront fireworks at Black Point Marina in Cutler Bay to Hialeah's laser light show at Ted Hendricks Stadium and Bayfront's annual America's Birthday Bash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Skype (May '16)
|14 min
|Kylehicks14
|33
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Play General Hugh C...
|13 hr
|Wheel Chair Wave ...
|1
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Play Dick Petroleu...
|Mon
|Wheelchair Wave R...
|1
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Star is Cock Robin ...
|Sun
|Weelchair Wave Ri...
|1
|Just Returned From MACHOchusetts
|Jun 22
|The Ol 1-2
|2
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16)
|Jun 22
|Keyvon
|39
|Street Prostitution in Miami (Dec '13)
|Jun 22
|NBA samuel
|92
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC