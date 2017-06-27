The Ten Best Fourth of July 2017 Parties in Miami

The current political divide might make it seem like there isn't a good reason to party this year, but before you send back those Fourth of July fireworks, know that a bald eagle dies for every person who decides to stay home. In all seriousness, the festivities will go on with or without you, so get your mopey ass out of bed and don your best red, white, and blue apparel.

