The Latest: Huge outlet mall closed due to Florida flooding
A car sits in a flooded parking lot at Sawgrass Mills shopping mall, Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla. Flooding in Florida has caused one of the state's largest outlets malls to close for the day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Condo rules that ban pickups are constitutional... (Sep '07)
|Tue
|Decade Old Thread
|64
|Heroin
|Jun 5
|Hellinutero
|11
|In south Miami need some boyyyy (Dec '15)
|Jun 5
|Hellinutero
|24
|Gay Skype (May '16)
|Jun 5
|Marcossreyess516
|5
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard: Seeing More Holes Th...
|Jun 5
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|6
|PROOF OBAMA IS THE ANTI-CHRIST, Mabus is his na... (Feb '08)
|Jun 3
|SEEKTRUTH
|1,584
|MIAMI-DADE Sex Offender Shuffle !
|Jun 1
|Moron Watch Inter...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC