The ICA Finishes Construction of Its Permanent Home in the Design District
Construction is nearly complete on one of Miami's latest cultural landmarks, the Institute of Contemporary Art , located in the heart of the Design District. As museum staffers ready to move the permanent collection and operations from their temporary home in the Moore Building to the new space, the curators promise to provide programming that engages local audiences and speaks to the global contemporary art Zeitgeist.
