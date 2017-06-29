The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend: Irie Weekend, Miami Spa Month, and Americana Pool Party
Is the weekend really over just because there's an annoying 24-hour interruption? Do you really need to bother being sober at that first meeting when you'll be drunk six hours before and after? Don't squander the weekend before a mid-week holiday. Spend it at these parties, festivals, and shows happening everywhere from Miami Beach to Wynwood to Coral Gables.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New South Florida 100% free Social network
|12 hr
|LilHavanaFinest
|2
|Street Prostitution in Miami (Dec '13)
|14 hr
|Justicia
|93
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard Headed to Red Rocks to...
|18 hr
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|4
|What is up with Lynn Martinez's face? (Jan '15)
|22 hr
|Ken
|16
|Workmyholes3
|Thu
|Lyvie
|1
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Star as Lumpy in "W...
|Wed
|Wheelchair Wave R...
|1
|law maker threatened
|Wed
|kyman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC