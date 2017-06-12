Subpoena to Miami-Dade reveals afford...

Subpoena to Miami-Dade reveals affordable housing projects under federal investigation

11 hrs ago

Federal prosecutors have asked Miami-Dade County to provide records of all affordable housing projects funded through a $137 million bond program that helps finance rental apartments for low-income people, according to a wide-ranging subpoena obtained Friday by the Miami Herald. Authorities are focusing on how major affordable housing developers used public money to pay for the construction of more than 30 projects throughout the county, from Aventura to Homestead, and to determine whether there was any theft of government money, according to sources familiar with probe.

