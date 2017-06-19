See If You Can Catch Miami's Unofficial Mascot of the Summer
Bird of Paradise: Miami Design Shop's massive, kaleidoscopic flamingo has become one of the Magic City's most snapped works of art. If you've been wondering about the mammoth flamingo that has landed in the Snapchat and Instagram stories of Miami locals and A-list visitors , here's your answer.
