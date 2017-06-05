Scurrying roaches shut down 7 Miami-a...

Scurrying roaches shut down 7 Miami-area restaurants

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Seven Miami-Dade restaurants were shut down for a day and more than 20 were cited, many for roach-related activity in May. Beach Bar & Grill, 4299 Collins Ave., Miami Beach - This establishment's May 17 ended early when the inspector found "approximately eight to 10 live roaches in the kitchen area. Racks of bread present in location.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Condo rules that ban pickups are constitutional... (Sep '07) 13 hr Decade Old Thread 64
Heroin Mon Hellinutero 11
In south Miami need some boyyyy (Dec '15) Mon Hellinutero 24
Gay Skype (May '16) Mon Marcossreyess516 5
Adam the Macho Lifeguard: Seeing More Holes Th... Mon ADAM THE MACHO LI... 6
PROOF OBAMA IS THE ANTI-CHRIST, Mabus is his na... (Feb '08) Jun 3 SEEKTRUTH 1,584
MIAMI-DADE Sex Offender Shuffle ! Jun 1 Moron Watch Inter... 2
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Oakland
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,478 • Total comments across all topics: 281,568,523

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC