Sanguich de Miami Will Bring a Better Cubano Back to Calle Ocho

The ruddy-haired chef who once worked at Karu & Y breathed new life into Miami's galaxy of Cuban sandwiches when his shop opened with offerings like medianoches and Elena Ruzes built with house-made ingredients. An unlikely couple will soon pick up that standard when Sanguich de Miami opens inside a converted shipping container in Little Havana this August.

