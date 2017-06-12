Safer bike lanes to debut in Miami an...

Safer bike lanes to debut in Miami and South Beach. Will regular folks jump on?

Read more: The Miami Herald

The white plastic poles that sprung up a couple of weeks ago along a block of West Avenue in South Beach don't look like much. But they mark the very first protected bike lane in Miami-Dade, a modest change that may well herald a broader transformation in the way streets are designed in urban centers around the county.

