Rival candidate offers to represent man who threatened to kill Miami GOP lawmaker
A Miami attorney and Republican candidate for the state Senate offered Friday to represent a man who was arrested after he threatened to kill Rep. Jose Felix Diaz, one of the attorney's rivals. Lorenzo Palomares said Friday he's willing to represent Steve St. Felix, who was charged Monday after he left a threatening comment on Diaz's Facebook page, at no charge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mass murder (Dec '10)
|4 hr
|AmplitudeMaximus
|83
|Gay skype
|7 hr
|Richie_lee200
|1
|YES for Statehood for Puerto Rico!
|11 hr
|Ken
|7
|New South Florida 100% free Social network
|Thu
|LilHavanaFinest
|2
|Street Prostitution in Miami (Dec '13)
|Thu
|Justicia
|93
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard Headed to Red Rocks to...
|Jun 29
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|4
|What is up with Lynn Martinez's face? (Jan '15)
|Jun 29
|Ken
|16
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC