Rival candidate offers to represent man who threatened to kill Miami GOP lawmaker

Friday

A Miami attorney and Republican candidate for the state Senate offered Friday to represent a man who was arrested after he threatened to kill Rep. Jose Felix Diaz, one of the attorney's rivals. Lorenzo Palomares said Friday he's willing to represent Steve St. Felix, who was charged Monday after he left a threatening comment on Diaz's Facebook page, at no charge.

