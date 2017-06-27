Reunited Sludge Band Cavity Talks New...

Reunited Sludge Band Cavity Talks New Album, After Death

Cavity has cemented itself into the annals of music history with its pioneering take on Black Sabbath-inspired, downtuned metal sludge. Not unlike the Kevin Bacon game, many of South Florida's musicians can trace lineage by association to this band.

