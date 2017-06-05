Prima Ballerina Lorena Feijoo to Retire After Miami Performance
After 17 years as a principal dancer with the esteemed San Francisco Ballet, dancing every major role and style possible, Lorena Feijoo is retiring from that company to embark on a new journey of dance possibilities and, maybe her biggest role yet, of single parenting her five-year-old daughter, Luciana. It is an unexpected life change for Cuban-born Feijoo, who has been ensconced in the order and security of SFB.
