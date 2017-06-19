Poop alert: No-swimming advisory trimmed back after sewer-line break

Miami-Dade County Water & Sewer trimmed the area covered by a no-contact water advisory , issued after a broken sewer line spewed sewage into Biscayne Canal. The original advisory covered Biscayne Canal from Northwest 27th Avenue to Biscayne Bay and Biscayne Bay west of the Intracoastal Waterway from the Broad Causeway to the 79th Street Causeway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.