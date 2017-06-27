Police on the hunt for missing bailiffa s uniform

The 27-year-old bailiff told police that the uniform went missing from the jury room of Courtroom 502 between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 7:30 a.m. Friday. The 27-year-old bailiff told police that the uniform went missing from the jury room of Courtroom 502 between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.