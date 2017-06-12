Police: 1 fatally shot while attending a wake in Miami
Police spokeswoman Kenia Fallat said officers responded to a call about two men shot late Friday in Miami's Overtown neighborhood. Fallat said the investigation "revealed that the victims were shot while attending a wake."
