Poke + Go Brings Fish Burritos and Bowls to North Miami-Dade
Within the last year, a bundle of poke restaurants have set up shop across town, like PokeBao in Coral Gables, Ono Poke in Wynwood, and Poke 305 in downtown. Now, instead of braving traffic for a fish fix down south, North Miami-Dade has its own place, Poke + Go .
