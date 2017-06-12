Peacock hatred has come to this: Shooting them out of trees in Coconut Grove
A peacock was shot out of tree and plunged to its death on a quiet lane in South Coconut Grove. Peacockicide: It has come to this in Miami, ground zero for the battle between residents who love the bejeweled birds and treat them as exotic pets and those who loathe the invasive species and shun them as a squawking, defecating nuisance.
